Vikings Could Lose Valuable Assistant Coach to Steelers as Coordinator
Almost a month after the conclusion of the regular season, the NFL coaching cycle is mostly winding down. All 10 head coaching vacancies have now been filled. The Vikings have made several big hires to Kevin O'Connell's staff, replacing assistants who either retired, took a job elsewhere, or did not have their contract renewed.
But the churn isn't quite over. The Vikings may end up losing one more prominent assistant to a promotion elsewhere, which would give them another important opening to fill.
Brian Angelichio has been the Vikings' passing game coordinator and tight ends coach since the O'Connell era began in 2022. He's one of O'Connell's top assistants on the offensive side of the ball. And he's reportedly the frontrunner to be hired by Mike McCarthy and the Steelers as their offensive coordinator and TEs coach. Angelichio is meeting with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
It's a familiar city for Angelichio, who coached at the University of Pittsburgh from 2006-10. He got his first NFL job as the Buccaneers' tight ends coach in 2012 and has since held that same role with the Browns, Packers, Redskins, Panthers, and Vikings. Notably, he worked with McCarthy in Green Bay from 2016-18, so there's an existing relationship there.
Angelichio has coached a strong group of tight ends in Minnesota, led by T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. Perhaps more significant is his role as the passing game coordinator, where he works closely with O'Connell, coordinator Wes Phillips, and others in installing pass-game concepts during the offseason and putting together game plans each week. Because Phillips is the Vikings' OC, they cannot block Angelichio from taking what would be his first NFL coordinator job.
If Angelichio does get the job in Pittsburgh, the Vikings would need a new tight ends coach and perhaps a new passing game coordinator as well. That could be one person hired in both roles, two separate hires, or perhaps one hire at TE coach and an internal promotion at PGC. It'll be interesting to see how O'Connell handles those spots if Angelichio departs.
Here's what the coaching staff looks like right now:
Offense
- Head coach: Kevin O'Connell
- Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips
- Assistant head coach: Frank Smith (NEW)
- Quarterbacks: Josh McCown
- Assistant QBs/assistant OC: Jordan Traylor
- Offensive line: Keith Carter (PROMOTED)
- Tight ends/passing game coordinator: Brian Angelichio
- Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell
- Assistant WRs: Tony Sorrentino
- Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins
- Game management coordinator/passing game specialist: Ryan Cordell
- Senior offensive assistant: Chris O'Hara
- Offensive assistant: Ben Ellefson
- Offensive quality control: Derron Montgomery
- Assistant to the head coach: Henry Schneider IV
Defense and special teams
- Defensive coordinator: Brian Flores
- Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels
- Assistant special teams: Dalmin Gibson
- Defensive backs/passing game coordinator: Gerald Alexander (NEW)
- Inside linebackers: Mike Siravo
- Outside linebackers: Thad Bogardus
- Assistant OLBs: Patrick Hill
- Defensive line/run game coordinator: Ryan Nielsen (NEW)
- Assistant DL: Imarjaye Albury
- Defensive assistant: Charlie Frye
- Defensive quality control: Chenzo Funari
More minor moves could be coming as well. The Vikings don't currently have an assistant O-line coach or a safeties/assistant DBs coach, among other spots.
Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz