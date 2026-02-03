Vikings Could Lose Valuable Assistant Coach to Steelers as Coordinator

Almost a month after the conclusion of the regular season, the NFL coaching cycle is mostly winding down. All 10 head coaching vacancies have now been filled. The Vikings have made several big hires to Kevin O'Connell's staff, replacing assistants who either retired, took a job elsewhere, or did not have their contract renewed.

But the churn isn't quite over. The Vikings may end up losing one more prominent assistant to a promotion elsewhere, which would give them another important opening to fill.

Brian Angelichio has been the Vikings' passing game coordinator and tight ends coach since the O'Connell era began in 2022. He's one of O'Connell's top assistants on the offensive side of the ball. And he's reportedly the frontrunner to be hired by Mike McCarthy and the Steelers as their offensive coordinator and TEs coach. Angelichio is meeting with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Vikings TE coach Brian Angelichio is meeting today with Steelers about joining Mike McCarthy's staff as offensive coordinator/TE coach, per sources. Angelichio, a former Pitt assistant, was McCarthy's TE coach for 3 seasons in Green Bay. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 3, 2026

It's a familiar city for Angelichio, who coached at the University of Pittsburgh from 2006-10. He got his first NFL job as the Buccaneers' tight ends coach in 2012 and has since held that same role with the Browns, Packers, Redskins, Panthers, and Vikings. Notably, he worked with McCarthy in Green Bay from 2016-18, so there's an existing relationship there.

Angelichio has coached a strong group of tight ends in Minnesota, led by T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. Perhaps more significant is his role as the passing game coordinator, where he works closely with O'Connell, coordinator Wes Phillips, and others in installing pass-game concepts during the offseason and putting together game plans each week. Because Phillips is the Vikings' OC, they cannot block Angelichio from taking what would be his first NFL coordinator job.

If Angelichio does get the job in Pittsburgh, the Vikings would need a new tight ends coach and perhaps a new passing game coordinator as well. That could be one person hired in both roles, two separate hires, or perhaps one hire at TE coach and an internal promotion at PGC. It'll be interesting to see how O'Connell handles those spots if Angelichio departs.

Here's what the coaching staff looks like right now:

Offense

Head coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

Assistant head coach: Frank Smith (NEW)

Quarterbacks: Josh McCown

Assistant QBs/assistant OC: Jordan Traylor

Offensive line: Keith Carter (PROMOTED)

Tight ends/passing game coordinator: Brian Angelichio

Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell

Assistant WRs: Tony Sorrentino

Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins

Game management coordinator/passing game specialist: Ryan Cordell

Senior offensive assistant: Chris O'Hara

Offensive assistant: Ben Ellefson

Offensive quality control: Derron Montgomery

Assistant to the head coach: Henry Schneider IV

Defense and special teams

Defensive coordinator: Brian Flores

Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels

Assistant special teams: Dalmin Gibson

Defensive backs/passing game coordinator: Gerald Alexander (NEW)

Inside linebackers: Mike Siravo

Outside linebackers: Thad Bogardus

Assistant OLBs: Patrick Hill

Defensive line/run game coordinator: Ryan Nielsen (NEW)

Assistant DL: Imarjaye Albury

Defensive assistant: Charlie Frye

Defensive quality control: Chenzo Funari

More minor moves could be coming as well. The Vikings don't currently have an assistant O-line coach or a safeties/assistant DBs coach, among other spots.

