On Monday, the Washington Commanders hired Vikings defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Daronte Jones to be their next defensive coordinator under head coach Dan Quinn. It's a well-deserved and inevitable promotion for Jones, who has been Brian Flores' top lieutenant and interviewed with at least five teams for their DC openings in this cycle.

What it means is that the Vikings now have multiple key hires to make on their coaching staff this offseason. In addition to losing Jones, the team announced earlier this month that offensive line coach Chris Kuper's contract had expired and would not be renewed. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine retired, and there might be some drama there.

Then there's defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, who also has an expired contract and recently interviewed with the Cowboys for the same role. And back in mid-December, the Vikings lost safeties coach Michael Hutchings, who accepted the defensive coordinator job at Cal.

The vacancy at offensive line coach will get the most fanfare, as that's the easiest one from which to judge results. While it's maybe not this simple in reality, the O-line coach will look good if the O-line is playing well. Of course, the opposite is also true, which is why Kuper took plenty of heat at times over the past four years. The Vikings could promote from within and elevate assistant OL coach Keith Carter, who was a primary OL coach for the Titans and Jets from 2018-24, but fans wouldn't necessarily be thrilled by that idea. Former Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is another name to watch, provided he doesn't just follow Mike McDaniel to the Chargers.

Defensively, Flores and company may have three hires to make. They need a new defensive backs coach, who might also have the title of passing game coordinator. Hutchings would've been an internal promotion candidate, but he's off to the college level. Another promotion candidate, assuming Dixon is gone, could be assistant defensive line coach Imarjaye Albury, who has been with the Vikings since the Mike Zimmer era.

Here's a look at where the staff currently stands:

Offense

Head coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

Assistant head coach: VACANT

Quarterbacks: Josh McCown

Assistant QBs/assistant OC: Jordan Traylor

Offensive line: VACANT

Assistant OL: Keith Carter

Tight ends/passing game coordinator: Brian Angelichio

Wide receivers: Keenan McCardell

Assistant WRs: Tony Sorrentino

Running backs/run game coordinator: Curtis Modkins

Game management coordinator/passing game specialist: Ryan Cordell

Senior offensive assistant: Chris O'Hara

Offensive assistant: Ben Ellefson

Offensive quality control: Derron Montgomery

Assistant to the head coach: Henry Schneider IV

Defense and special teams

Defensive coordinator: Brian Flores

Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels

Assistant special teams: Dalmin Gibson

Defensive backs/passing game coordinator: VACANT

Inside linebackers: Mike Siravo

Outside linebackers: Thad Bogardus

Assistant OLBs: Patrick Hill

Defensive line: VACANT

Assistant DL: Imarjaye Albury

Safeties: VACANT

Defensive assistant: Charlie Frye

Defensive quality control: Chenzo Funari

