Packers RB Emanuel Wilson Made Some Unfortunate History on a Really Bad Rush Attempt
Packers running back Emanuel Wilson is going to want this one back.
With the Packers trailing the Vikings 6-0 in the first half on Sunday, they had first-and-10 from their own 22-yard line. Wilson took a handoff on the play and, well, things did not go as planned. He cut right, then found himself walled in by Minnesota defenders, so he backtracked to the left, where he also faced resistance. He continued heading backwards in an attempt to escape, but there was no way out.
Eventually, Wilson found himself near his own goal line, where he was finally brought down at the 4-yard line after quite the odyssey.
Video of the play is below.
It amounted to an 18-yard loss, which is the biggest loss on a rushing play since 2007.
The visual representation of it is quite something:
Wilson is a third-year running back out of Fort Valley State. The 26-year-old has been with the Packers in each of the past three seasons, but has become a regular contributor. In 2024, he gained 502 yards on 103 carries (4.9 yards per carry) and four touchdowns. He entered Week 18 of this season with 452 yards and three touchdowns on 107 carries (4.2 yards per carry).
That 18-yard loss will heavily eat into his yards per carry stats.