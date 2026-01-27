Vikings' Daronte Jones Reportedly Leaving for Commanders DC Role

Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones is reportedly being hired by the Washington Commanders as their new defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Commanders are hiring #Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as their new defensive coordinator, per The Insiders. Dan Quinn lands his DC. pic.twitter.com/g4ycBrFmHM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2026

Jones, 47, has been with the Vikings since 2022. He had been a potential candidate for a number of open defensive coordinator jobs this cycle. He was also seen by many insiders as an ideal fit to take over as Vikings defensive coordinator if Brian Flores had left for a head coaching vacancy.

Before returning to Minnesota in 2022, Jones was the defensive coordinator at LSU in 2021. He was Minnesota's defensive backs coach in 2020. Before his first stint in Minnesota, Jones had worked for the Bengals (2018-19) and Dolphins (2016-17).

