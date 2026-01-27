Vikings' Daronte Jones Reportedly Leaving for Commanders DC Role
Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones is reportedly being hired by the Washington Commanders as their new defensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport.
Jones, 47, has been with the Vikings since 2022. He had been a potential candidate for a number of open defensive coordinator jobs this cycle. He was also seen by many insiders as an ideal fit to take over as Vikings defensive coordinator if Brian Flores had left for a head coaching vacancy.
Before returning to Minnesota in 2022, Jones was the defensive coordinator at LSU in 2021. He was Minnesota's defensive backs coach in 2020. Before his first stint in Minnesota, Jones had worked for the Bengals (2018-19) and Dolphins (2016-17).
Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.