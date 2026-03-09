Vikings, Eric Wilson Agree to Three-Year Deal on Eve of Free Agency

On the eve of free agency, the Vikings have made sure Eric Wilson won't be playing football anywhere else in 2026. The two sides have agreed to terms on a new three-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $12.5 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Wilson, 31, had a career year with Minnesota in 2025 after signing a one-year, $2.6 million contract to return to the Vikings last spring. He played nearly 1,000 defensive snaps across 17 games and racked up 115 tackles, 17 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. He's the first player in NFL history (since the stats became official) to reach all four of those numbers in a season.

Wilson's explosive, versatile skill set made him a perfect fit in Brian Flores' aggressive defensive scheme. His 37 quarterback pressures were a career best by a mile and were seven more than any other off-ball linebacker in the league. Wilson's ability to fire downhill as a blitzer and run defender helped him put together all kinds of splash plays in Minnesota's defense. He proved to be an excellent complement to Blake Cashman at the linebacker position.

After a great season, Wilson has now been rewarded with a significant raise and some multi-year security. His new contract takes him through his age-34 season, though it will likely come with mechanisms for the Vikings to potentially move on after two years.

This is easily the biggest contract ever signed by Wilson, who began his career with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. After four seasons with Minnesota, including a breakout 2020 campaign where he recorded 122 tackles, 3 sacks, and 3 interceptions, Wilson split the 2021 season between the Eagles and Texans. He then landed in Green Bay and spent three years with the Packers, contributing mostly on special teams in his first two seasons before seeing a bigger defensive role in 2024.

Wilson was set to be an unrestricted free agent this week, but it always made sense for the Vikings to bring him back. We estimated a month ago that there was a 70 percent chance he'd remain in Minnesota. The fit between his skill set and what Flores likes to do was too good.

The NFL's legal tampering window for free agents begins on Monday at 11 a.m. central time. The Vikings' notable pending free agents include Jalen Nailor, Carson Wentz, and Ryan Wright.