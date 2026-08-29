Vikings Demolished by Broncos in Preseason Finale: Here Are the 3 Things That Mattered Most

The Vikings put an end to their preseason on Friday night. If viewers were hoping for an exciting start to their weekend, they got the exact opposite. The Vikings were absolutely demolished on the scoreboard and in the medical tent, losing 34-6 as Jacob Roberts, Jacob Thomas and others went down with injuries.

The Broncos outgained the Vikings 412 to 269 in total yardage, but it often felt even more lopsided than that. 88 of Denver’s 311 passing yards came on one play as blown coverage paved the way to an 88-yard TD for rookie Justin Joly. The offense was also incredibly quiet and failed to score a single touchdown.

Needless to say, most Vikings fans are likely thankful this was the last preseason game of the year.

Here’s what mattered in a game that quickly got out of hand.

3. J.J. McCarthy’s absence

In an odd but painfully familiar twist, the first significant moment of the game came a few hours before kickoff, when it was announced that McCarthy would not play. The third-year QB suffered an ankle injury in last week’s game against the Ravens, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert, and did not feel comfortable testing it against the Broncos even though the team had planned to start him.

J.J. McCarthy won't play for the Vikings tonight in Denver. He suffered a minor ankle injury last weekend vs. Ravens, participated in light practices Monday-Tuesday and sat out Wednesday. Didn't feel comfortable playing tonight, but no concerns from the team long-term. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 28, 2026

What does this mean for his future? We’ll have to see as the team finalizes its final 53-man roster before the Sunday evening deadline. It is very possible, though, that McCarthy has played his last game in purple.

2. Jacob Thomas injured early

Former James Madison safety Jacob Roberts has been the rising star of Vikings training camp after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in April. He went down early in the first quarter with what appeared to be a right ankle injury before being helped off by trainers.

Oh no. It looks like Vikings UDFA safety Jacob Thomas is hurt. Grabbing his ankle. That is absolutely brutal. Team has very little depth at that spot, and he had really carved out an opportunity. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) August 29, 2026

The Vikings safety room is filled with questions as they wait on an official answer from Harrison Smith. Jamal Adams moved into the room after initially signing as a linebacker but was lost for the season after the first preseason game. Third-round pick Jakobe Thomas made his Vikings debut on Friday after missing the first two preseason games with a back injury.

Jacob had been taking reps with the first team after an impressive showing through two preseason games, leaving even more question marks around the safety position if he is out for an extended period.

1. Max Brosmer may be a very long-term project

Amazing what a difference a year can make. Max Brosmer has never lived up to the hype and optimism he inspired after a promising camp and preseason in 2025, and Friday did little to help his trajectory.

Brosmer continued to showcase inaccuracy and indecision, finishing the day 20-of-35 for 167 yards and a 67.4 passer rating. Most concerningly, he missed multiple throws that should have been gimmes, including a brutal missed opportunity for an easy touchdown to a wide-open Dillon Bell.

The Vikings’ coaching staff has made it clear that they love what Brosmer brings to the room, but he simply cannot be relied on in real game action at this stage in his career. If the Vikings and McCarthy do end up parting ways, they may very well need to look at an additional QB to step into the third spot while they try to stash Brosmer on the practice squad.

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