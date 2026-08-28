Max Brosmer & 4 More Vikings With the Most on the Line Against the Broncos

Nothing beats watching the riveting sports experience that is Week 3 of the NFL preseason late on a Friday night—the things we do for the love of the game. While a fair chunk of reasonable people with more interesting Friday night plans will be tuning out, some members of the Vikings' current roster assembly will be battling for their football futures.

While head coach Kevin O’Connell, general manager Nolan Teasley, and their staffs likely have a good idea of where they will take the final 53-man roster on Sunday, some players have a chance to make a definitive statement on Friday to secure their roles for the 2026 season.

Here are five Vikings with the most to gain, or lose, against the Broncos in Denver, starting with quarterback Max Brosmer.

1. QB Max Brosmer

Brosmer was the star of last year’s camp and preseason, but after some brutal performances in 2025, the former Golden Gopher has never recaptured the spark. Now, uncertainty around his fellow backups could create opportunity.

J.J. McCarthy is dealing with an ankle injury that may sideline him for the game. McCarthy and Carson Wentz have been in an unofficial battle for the QB2 spot, and Wentz may have his minutes limited if McCarthy is a no-go, giving Brosmer the vast majority of snaps.

Brosmer’s best shot at a roster spot likely includes McCarthy being traded, but he’ll still need to put things together to reinspire the team’s long-term belief in his abilities, even as QB3.

2. S Jakobe Thomas

I don’t see a world where the third-round selection needs to worry about his roster spot, but missed time may have allowed others to pass him up on the depth chart. Jakobe Thomas has been limited in practices and has yet to make his preseason debut.

In the meantime, undrafted free agent Jacob Thomas seems to have stolen the show in the safety room, putting together two stellar preseason showings. Jakobe will need to make the most of his opportunities on Friday to show there’s a reason the team spent a day-two pick on him in April.

3. LB Jacob Roberts

Of the players on the bubble, Jacob Roberts is one whom I feel confident will make the final roster. He has made the most of every opportunity so far through camp and the preseason and has been one of the standout surprises of the summer.

Roberts’s potential inclusion in the final 53 could spell the end for Ivan Pace Jr, but so far Roberts appears to be the more impactful player. He tallied an interception in his first preseason game against the Giants and tied for the team lead in tackles in game two against the Ravens.

Another big performance in Denver could solidify his spot on the roster and possibly leapfrog Pace on the depth chart. b

4. WR Dontae Fleming

These next two players are intertwined for me, as I find it difficult to see the team keeping both. Dontae Fleming has been incredibly consistent through practices this summer but has been very quiet through the team’s first two preseason games, totaling five catches for 26 yards.

JJ McCarthy whips it to Dontae Fleming.



(Via Vikings IG) pic.twitter.com/NO0JpLqkfe — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) August 8, 2026

Fleming would need a big performance on Friday to earn the WR6 spot, a position possibly left vacant after the suspension of Jeshuan Jones. His early camp performance had me thinking a roster spot was possible; now it's on him to make it official.

5. RB Zavier Scott

Will the team keep six wideouts or four running backs? Friday should provide some clarity. I recently shifted my 53-man roster projection to include Zavier Scott in the final RB room after a solid performance against the Ravens last weekend and ball-security issues for rookie Demond Claiborne.

Scott’s skillset does not come with the same level of excitement as Claiborne’s, but his consistency may be a valuable counterweight to the risk-reward of the rookie’s playstyle. Scott should see plenty of opportunity in Denver to further showcase his reliability as a ball carrier.

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