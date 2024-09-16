Frustration 'boils over' for ex-Vikings star Adam Thielen in Carolina
Adam Thielen is growing tired of the offensive woes in Carolina.
On Sunday, in the Panthers' 26-3 home loss to the Chargers, Thielen finished with two catches for 20 yards and he was targeted just three times. After second-year quarterback Bryce Young failed to throw to Thielen when he was wide open and the former Minnesota Vikings star was caught by cameras yelling in frustration on the sideline.
"I think when you step inbetween those lines you have to be a different type of player, you have to play with emotion. If you don't, you're not going to have success. At some point, it boils over, right? You try to be a leader, you try to be mature with how you handle yourself, but at some point it boils over," Thielen admitted in the locker room after the game.
"When you put so much into this game, into game-planning, into how you practice, how you fight through some stuff, you just want to see progression, you want to see us moving forward as a team. So, yeah, boiled over frustration. I'm not making any excuses, I shouldn't do that. But at the same time, when I step in those lines I kind of turn into a different person because I've learned through my career you have to be. You have to have that emotion. You have to have that kind of dog mentality otherwise you'll get eaten alive. I let it boil over, which, maturity-wise, I shouldn't do that."
When Thielen signed with Carolina ahead of the 2023 season — after nine years and two Pro Bowl selections with the Vikings — he was fired up to play with Young, whom the Panthers selected with the No. 1 overall pick last year. Young, so far, has not panned out.
Against the Chargers, Young threw for only 84 yards. Through two games, the young quarterback has yet to throw a touchdown pass and he's been intercepted three times. The Panthers as a whole are averaging a meager 176 yards per game and they've been outscored 73-13.
"I love Bryce to death, man. He works his butt off. He's a great player. This is not a Bryce Young issue. This is a offensive team issue," Thielen said. "We are all in this together. I know what football is, that's why I love this game with everything I have, because it is the greatest team game. It’s not about an individual."
Thielen has been targeted just seven times in two games after finishing his first season in Carolina with 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.