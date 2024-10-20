Looking ahead: Vikings have edge over Lions, Packers, Bears in NFC North race
The Detroit Lions are a monster. If star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson hadn't been lost for the season with a gruesome leg injury, it would be hard to even consider another team in the NFC being good enough to beat them in the playoffs. But Hutchinson is out and the Lions have to figure out what to do before the Nov. 5 trade deadline to replace him.
We know the Lions are extremely good and likely going to get better. But we also know that Minnesota is going to improve before any potential trades happen over the next two weeks.
Why is that? Because tight end T.J. Hockenson will undoubtedly make his season debut Thursday night when the Vikings visit the Los Angeles Rams. And Ed Ingram, who was bullied by Detroit's mean interior defensive linemen, could have his job taken by Dalton Risner, who was activated from injured reserve last week.
Oh, and don't forget that Minnesota was gashed over the middle of the field all day Sunday. Why was that? Maybe it had something to do with the best coverage linebacker on the team, Blake Cashman, missing the game due to turf toe. The Vikings have said Cashman's injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, so he'll be back sooner than later (hopefully).
At 5-1, the Vikings are tied with the Lions but sit in second place in the NFC North due to the head-to-head tiebreaker. What's going to be very interesting to watch over the next two months, however, is how many wins the Vikings, Lions, Packers and Bears pile up. There's a very realistic scenario where Minnesota is 13-1 in mid-December?
Minnesota has to win on short rest at Los Angeles Thursday night to get to 6-1, but where is the next loss on the schedule?
Week 9 at home against the Colts? Fat chance.
Week 10 at Jacksonville? Please.
Week 11 at Tennessee? C'mon, man.
Week 12 at Chicago? That certainly could get tricky if Caleb Williams keeps improving and Soldier Field remains Minnesota's personal house of horrors, but the Vikings, at least right now, are the better team.
Week 13 in Minneapolis against Kyler Murray and Arizona? Not happening.
Week 14 in Kirk Cousins's return to Minnesota? Maybe.
Week 15 in the second game of the season against Chicago? It's in Minneapolis, so doubtful.
While 13-1 might not be the most likely outcome considering there's probably going to be a bump or two in the road, it's definitely in the realm of possibilities for a Vikings team that has already beaten the 49ers, Texans and Packers, and nearly came from behind to take down the Lions.
Detroit is obviously a beast and winning in Minnesota cannot be underrated. But they do have a tougher stretch of games ahead, including back-to-back on the road in Weeks 9 and 10 against the Packers and Texans, respectively.
Green Bay has it even harder. They host Detroit in Week 9 and then go to Chicago after a bye. That Week 11 game at Soldier Field gets followed up with a home date against the 49ers, then a Thanksgiving Day game at home against the Dolphins before they play on Thursday night, Dec. 5, at Detroit. They they have to go to Seattle. That's rough.
Chicago's 4-2 record looks nice but lift the hood and you'll see wins over the lowly Titans, Rams, Panthers and Jaguars. They might get a reality check next Sunday at Washington and their final eight games of the regular season are in this nightmare order: Vikings, Lions, 49ers, Vikings, Lions, Seahawks, Packers. Good luck with that.
The moral of the story? The Lions may have won the game in Minnesota, but the Vikings could find themselves in the driver's seat once again in the not-too-distant future.