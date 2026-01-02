Packers vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Bet Green Bay to Cover in Regular Season Finale)
The Green Bay Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs, making their Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings effectively meaningless. That makes the game tough to handicap, especially with questions surrounding whether or not the starting quarterbacks for both teams will play in this game.
With that being said, we're still going to bet on this game, so let's take a look at the latest odds, and then I'll attempt to predict the final score.
Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers +7.5 (-115)
- Vikings -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers +310
- Vikings -390
Total
- OVER 35.5 (-110)
- UNDER 35.5 (-110)
The spread has moved a point towards the Vikings throughout the week, shifting from Vikings -6.5 to -7.5. The total has also dropped two points from 37.5 to 35.5.
Packers vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Packers:
The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC Playoffs, making this Week 18 game against the Vikings effectively meaningless. Jordan Love will be sidelined to hopefully make a playoff return, meaning Malik Willis will get another start, but is that necessarily a bad thing from a betting perspective? Willis looked phenomenal against the Ravens in Week 17, completing 85.7% of passes for 288 yards and a touchdown and adding 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Betting on Week 18 isn't as easy as picking against the side that's resting its starters. Whoever does suit up for this game will still be playing their hardest for selfish reasons if for nothing else. The Vikings aren't good enough to be 6.5-point favorites in this spot. I'll take the points with the underdog.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the under. With question marks at quarterback, it's hard to imagine either offense being very effective. This has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Vikings 17, Packers 13
