Rex Ryan goes on New York radio and slams Mike Zimmer
Rex Ryan, after going on ESPN and calling the Dallas Cowboys' defense "hot garbage," is now taking not-so-subtle shots at former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.
Zimmer, of course, is the one scheming the "hot garbage" defense in Dallas. He got the job with the Cowboys even though Ryan says it would've been him running the Dallas defense has the Cowboys offered him more money. Here's what Ryan said when asked on ESPN Radio's DiPietro and Rothenberg if he could fix the Cowboys defense.
"I would've fixed them in a New York minute," Ryan said on the New York-based radio show featuring former New York Islanders goalie Rick DiPietro and longtime New York radio host Dave Rothenberg. "But, that being said, they couldn't pony up the money, or I would've been there. They never ponied up and that was why I stayed [at ESPN]."
Then Ryan aimed and fired some verbal shots in Zimmer's direction.
“You brought in a guy that was like 29th in the league his last two years at Minnesota," Ryan said. "And, you know, the enthusiasm he brings, you saw when he left, he blamed the players and 'I'm not going to talk to them.' Like, that’s the guy that’s gonna inspire you? Like, I don't know. This can go really bad for Dallas. Their schedule sets pretty well for them, but this could go really bad for them."
Zimmer was in the headlines a few weeks ago for an interview in a Minnesota newspaper in which he admitted holding a grudge against the Vikings for firing him following the 2021 season. He said he hasn't spoken to former Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman since and he even has a grudge against Vikings radio play-by-play guy Paul Allen.
Zimmer's defense in Dallas gave up 44 points in a blowout loss in their home opener against New Orleans and this past Sunday they allowed 456 yards of total offense, including 274 rushing yards to the Ravens.
Zimmer's seat in Dallas might start getting hot if they don't handle business against the Giants on Thursday Night Football.