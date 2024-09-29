Report: Jordan Love to wear knee brace against Vikings
Jordan Love is going to play against the Vikings Sunday at noon and he'll be protecting his right knee with a brace. That's the word Sunday morning from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Sources say Love took the majority of practice reps and looked better and better as the week went on," Pelissero reported.
On Saturday, reports from around the league indicated that Green Bay plans to use both Love and backup quarterback Malik Willis, who has managed the offense the last two weeks, both of which resulted in Packers wins over the Colts and Titans.
It's been 23 days since Love suffered a sprained MCL in his knee late in the game in Sao Paolo. Initial reports suggested he could miss 4-6 weeks, and a week ago there was a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Love was "targeting" a Week 5 return, so Love is coming back sooner than most expected.
Green Bay attempted 35 passes with Love in the lineup in Week 1 against the Eagles in Brazil. In the two games without their No. 1 quarterback, Green Bay threw a combined 34 passes while running the ball 37 times against the Titans and a whopping 53 times against the Colts.