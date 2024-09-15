The revival of the 49ers' reported interest in Justin Jefferson is old news
Perhaps you noticed the swell of stories on the internet Sunday morning about the San Francisco 49ers allegedly attempting to trade for Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson. It's old news revived by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
There is literally nothing new to the story Schefter reported Sunday morning that he and others didn't report back in June, when the Vikings and Jefferson's camp were in the process of negotiating a contract extension that would ultimately make Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a four-year, $140 million deal.
Schefter reported this on Sunday, just hours before the Vikings were set to host the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis: "Amid the offseason uncertainty surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers checked in on Justin Jefferson's availability before this year's NFL draft, but the Vikings had zero interest in trading the star wide receiver and immediately rebuffed San Francisco's inquiries, league sources told ESPN."
This is what Schefter said on his podcast back in early June: "Some teams reached out," Schefter said. "The New York Jets reached out about Justin Jefferson. The Indianapolis Colts reached out about Justin Jefferson, you know that? The 49ers reached out about Justin Jefferson, you know that?"
The Steelers also contacted Minnesota about Jefferson before the draft, according to a report out of Pittsburgh.
Jefferson has developed into arguably the best receiver in the NFL since being taken with the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL draft. After his four receptions and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Giants, Jefferson's career totals stand at 396 catches for 5,958 yards a nd 31 touchdowns.