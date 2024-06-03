Report: Steelers asked Vikings about trading for Justin Jefferson
It wasn't all that long ago that Minnesota Vikings fans were wondering if Russell Wilson could be the bridge quarterback to a rookie if Kirk Cousins left in free agency. That never happened, of course, as Sam Darnold is the apparent bridge to rookie J.J. McCarthy and Wilson is the projected starting quarterback with Justin Fields as his backup in Pittsburgh.
The question now is if Wilson can revive his career after some tough years in Denver, and if he does, who will be catching his passes? George Pickens has high-end talent but behind him are the likes of Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Quez Watkins and Denzel Mims. Not exactly the best wide receiver room in the NFL.
That's precisely why the Steelers have been rumored to be attempting to trade for Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk, both of the 49ers. And it's also perhaps why it should come as no surprise that the Steelers reportedly reached out to the Vikings about trading for Justin Jefferson.
According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, the Steelers reached out to the Vikings about Jefferson and were "straight up told a trade wasn't happening."
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, not long after Jefferson signed a four-year deal worth $140 million to stay with the Vikings, that multiple teams inquired about trading for Jefferson and each team that came calling was given a clear no for an answer.