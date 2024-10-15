Vikings insider on the trade deadline: 'I do think everything's in play'
The Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and on Tuesday the league went wild with Davante Adams being traded from the Raiders to the Jets and Amari Cooper being dealt by the Browns to the Bills. Just like that, in a matter of hours, two high-end wide receivers were sent packing to improve the lives of Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen.
How long before the Vikings go wild and upgrade a roster that has so far proved to be elite with a 5-0 record entering this Sunday's showdown against the Detroit Lions? History suggests that Minnesota could be aggressive under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
Two years ago he traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson. Last season, with Minnesota's playoff hopes on life support, he traded for Josh Dobbs to help at the quarterback position.
This year, Adofo-Mensah isn't strapped with as much ammo since he's only armed with one first-round pick and two fifth-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft. That could complicate the situation, but Vikings insider Alec Lewis believes everything is on the table.
"A name you see on Twitter all the time Dexter Lawrence. The Giants, an absolute disaster, if they trade that guy their defense is spineless with no talent really whatsoever, so I don't really know how they'd go on," Lewis said, speaking speculatively on his podcast.
"I would just say that I do think everything's in play. I would not rule out anything completely. Now do I expect them to go make a massive swing? It's hard if you just go off of what's possible if you really expect something like that to happen."
"To me, it's worth exploring that stuff and honestly, I expect them to," Lewis added.