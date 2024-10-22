Will he play? Cooper Kupp in trade rumors ahead of matchup with Vikings
Is there a chance that Cooper Kupp doesn't play Thursday night in the Rams-Vikings game in Los Angeles?
Rams head coach Sean McVay has said Kupp will return to the field after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, but with news breaking Tuesday that Kupp is on the trade block, could it mean he sits out to prevent re-injury ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline?
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Rams have been calling teams about trading Kupp. She adds that the Rams may be willing to eat some of Kupp's salary with hopes of landing a second-round pick in return.
Kupp was targeted 21 times in Week 1 before suffering the ankle injury in Week 2. It's unclear how many snaps Kupp will play against the Vikings, but everything McVay is saying suggests there are no plans to sit him out.
“That’s to be determined," McVay said Monday when asked what kind of workload Kupp will have against Minnesota. "Definitely excited to have him back.”
But then again, Kupp could very well be traded before Thursday's game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. CT. This is definitelly a storyline to monitor as the Nov. 5 trade deadline is fast approaching and two high-profile receivers — Davante Adams to the Jets and Amari Cooper to the Bills — have already been traded.