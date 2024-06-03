Vikings reporter believes Blake Brandel is favored to start over Dalton Risner
The starting offensive line for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024-25 seems to be set at left tackle, center, right guard and right tackle, leaving one potential training camp and preseason battle to unfold during training camp.
If there is a battle during camp, there are two logical candidates: Dalton Risner and Blake Brandel.
Brandel signed a three-year contract worth $9.5 million after last season and Risner just inked a one-year deal with the Vikings last week. Risner started 11 games at left guard in 2023 while Brandel played in three games on the offensive line, starting twice at right guard while otherwise being relegated mostly to special teams snaps.
Despite Risner's track record in the NFL – he's started 73 of 77 career games – one Vikings reporter believes Brandel has the inside position to win the starting job at left guard. Here's what Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune said on the May 29 episode of the Access Vikings podcast when mentioned that Brandel missed organized team activities.
"Turns out, I was told he wasn't here for personal reasons and that they actually still expect him to be the starter despite Dalton Risner coming back. I found that interesting, but also, things change pretty quickly in the NFL," Krammer said.
Krammer's colleague at the Star Tribune, Ben Goessling, expressed doubt that Brandel has the starting job locked up.
"I would expect that there's still going to be a competition for that spot. I don't think Blake Brandel has that job locked up forever by any means," Goessling said.
Regardless, the offensive line should have plenty of experience playing together as tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill are back, along with center Garrett Bradbury and right guard Ed Ingram.