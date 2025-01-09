NFL Insider Explains Why Raiders Fired GM Tom Telesco, Hints at Tom Brady Influence
The Las Vegas Raiders are doing a clean sweep following a pitiful 2024 season, parting ways with both head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco this week.
Telesco, who was hired in January 2024, appeared to be safe after the Raiders announced they were firing Antonio Pierce on Tuesday. However, Telesco would join Pierce two days later as the Raiders—under some influence of minority owner Tom Brady—decided to do a drastic overhaul at the top.
In the wake of the Raiders’ stunning decision to fire their general manager after just a single season in charge, NFL insider Dianna Russini gave her perspective on why the organization let go of Telesco.
“From what I was told, Telesco was fired mostly because ownership seems to prefer having the general manager and head coach more connected—like a cohesive partnership—rather than something that feels more arranged or forced,” Russini wrote on X on Thursday.
“Brady has lots of influence in Las Vegas,” Russini added.
Vic Tafur of The Athletic had a bit more to say about Brady’s involvement in the Telesco sacking:
“The more that Mark Davis and Tom Brady talked, league sources said, they decided it was time to hire a new GM as well,” Tafur wrote.
The Telesco firing could turn out to be a focal element amid the Raiders’ current head coaching search. Las Vegas can now tell top coaching candidates—among them, the highly coveted Ben Johnson—that they will get a clean reset within the organization, with the new head coach also potentially getting a new GM of his choosing.
Other franchises with head coach openings, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, aren’t able to offer that luxury.
As for Brady’s future involvement with the team, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote Thursday about how much influence Brady could have on the Raiders in 2025:
"Honestly, I think he already has had an impact, as someone capable of drawing candidates and flipping perception of the franchise. I don’t think Tom Brady’s going to put his name on something he can’t be proud of, and I know the idea has quietly been relayed to people that the “New” Raiders are going to tear down some old perceptions about the team."
Whichever head coach-general manager pairing takes the helm of the Raiders next season, Brady’s fingerprints will more than likely be found over the hiring decision.