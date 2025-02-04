Wrestler Kofi Kingston Trolls Browns Over Myles Garrett Trade Request During WWE Raw
If it weren't already a terrible time to be a Cleveland Browns fan—intended franchise quarterback DeShaun Watson revealed last month that he had suffered another Achilles tear—award-winning pass rusher Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Things have officially gone from bad to worse.
But star wrestler Kofi Kingston and his partner Xavier Woods aren't taking it easy on the Browns' fan base, and decided to add insult to injury during Monday's iteration of WWE Raw, live in Cleveland.
The pair, known professionally as The New Day, were responding to boos from the crowd when the ruthless moment in question went down.
"Some of y'all are booing. You're booing. People who boo the truth are called LIARS! Woods started. "And matter of fact, you're booing us like we want to be here anyway."
"Nah, nah, nah," Kingston went on. "We can't wait to get the hell out of Cleveland, just like Myles Garrett!"
Ouch. The booing promptly intensified, and even the announcers thought the jab was "too soon."
In Cleveland, Garrett has proven one of only a few bright spots on either side of the ball. But he's after a Super Bowl, as he wrote in his emotional statement, and as things stand, there is virtually no way the Browns get him there. Whether or not the front office allows him to leave is another story, but there will undoubtedly be interest from other teams now that his request is public. This one could get messy.