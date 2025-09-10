Xavier Worthy Update: Chiefs Share Promising News on Star WR's Injury Status
The good news regarding Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy's injury status just keeps on coming.
Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that Worthy will avoid undergoing season-ending surgery and he also will not be placed on the injured reserve list at this time. This means the Chiefs could get their star receiver back on the field earlier than what was originally expected. Reid noted that Worthy is just "rehabbing" his dislocated surgery now.
Worthy did not practice on Wednesday despite the promising update. Reid did not offer an exact estimated timeline of when fans can see Worthy back in action, but it's possible he'll be back within the next month since he's not landing on the IR. Reid said Worthy's status was considered "day-to-day" when speaking on Monday.
Worthy suffered the injury early in Friday's Chiefs–Chargers game in Brazil when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce on a route. He was taken into the locker room and didn't return to the game. Kelce took the blame for Worthy's injury when speaking on the incident during this week's New Heights podcast episode.
The Chiefs are already without two receivers, meaning Worthy makes three. Rashee Rice is beginning the season on a six-game suspension after he entered a guilty plea to two felony charges last month stemming from a March 2024 multi-car crash that left multiple people injured. Rookie Jalen Royals is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of the season opener. Reid noted on Wednesday that Royals is also progressing in his recovery.