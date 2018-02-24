A few weeks ago, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made one of the best saves of the season against the Kings — a behind-the-back move.

Well Saturday against the Canadiens, he decided once wasn't enough and he needed to one-up himself by basically repeating the great move, and it came at a perfect time.

He secured Tampa Bay's 4–3 victory after blocking Charles Hudon's shot in the third round of the shootout, h

VASY DID IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/NljV0Btddb — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 25, 2018

Unbelievable and oh so impressive.