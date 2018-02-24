Watch: Lightning Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy Makes Another Crazy Behind-the-Back Save

Andrei Vasilevskiy proved this save isn't a once in a career move.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 24, 2018

A few weeks ago, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made one of the best saves of the season against the Kings — a behind-the-back move.

Well Saturday against the Canadiens, he decided once wasn't enough and he needed to one-up himself by basically repeating the great move, and it came at a perfect time. 

He secured Tampa Bay's 4–3 victory after blocking Charles Hudon's shot in the third round of the shootout, h

Unbelievable and oh so impressive. 

 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now