NEW YORK — Oskar Lindblom scored early, Anthony Stolarz stopped 38 shots for his second NHL shutout and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the New York Rangers 1-0 Tuesday night for their season-high fifth straight win.

Stolarz, making his eighth start this season and 12th of his career, got his first shutout since Dec. 11, 2016, at Detroit in his second NHL start. The Flyers, who have won six of seven overall, have outscored opponents 20-10 during their winning streak.

Alexandar Georgiev finished with 18 saves — including all seven Philadelphia shots he faced over the final two periods. New York, playing for the first time in 10 days, had won three straight.

The Flyers were coming off a 3-1 win at home over Winnipeg on Monday night in their first game back after their long break.

Stolarz made 13 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 13 in the third.

Filip Chytil hit a goalpost from between the circles about eight minutes into the third, keeping the Rangers off the scoreboard. Stolarz then made a sprawling save in front on Brendan Smith’s shot that deflected off a Flyers player with about two minutes to go.

Trailing 1-0, New York controlled play in the second period, outshooting Philadelphia 12-3.

The Rangers went on their second power play of the game with just under eight minutes remaining in the period and had several good chances. Stolarz stopped a deflection by Chris Kreider from the right side, then denied Kevin Hayes and Kreider on successive tries in front 30 seconds later.

The goalie also made a save on Vladislav Namestnikov’s backhand in front with 6:09 remaining, then made a sensational smothering save on Kreider seconds later.

Kreider also hit a post from the left side with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the second.

The Flyers outshot the Rangers 13-12 in the first period. New York, coming off a long break, looked sluggish over the first 10 minutes before improving its play.

Philadelphia got on the board when Lindblom followed a flurry in front and backhanded a loose puck high for his sixth goal 1:40 into the game.

NOTES: Philadelphia improved to 12-3-4 when scoring first and 17-2-2 when leading after two periods. ... The Flyers won the first two meetings this season, 4-0 at home on Nov. 23 and 3-2 in a shootout at New York on Dec. 23. The teams conclude their season series March 31 at Philadelphia. ... Rangers forward Brett Howden left briefly in the first period after a hip check near the boards. He was back on the ice several minutes later but did not return to the bench for the start of the second period. The Rangers then announced Howden sprained his knee and will be re-evaluated Wednesday. ... Hayes returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 2 against Pittsburgh after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Boston on Thursday night to cap a two-game road swing before a five-game homestand.

Rangers: At New Jersey on Thursday night before returning for a five-game homestand.