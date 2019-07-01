NHL free agency is almost upon us and this offseason is expected to see quite a few major signings. Keep up to date with all the latest news from the 2019 free-agency frenzy with a list of every signing.

July 1

Blue Jackets re-sign goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to a one-year contract | Read more

Matt Duchene will reportedly sign with the Predators (Pierre LeBrun, TSN).

Brett Connolly is expected to sign with the Panthers (Pierre LeBrun, TSN).

The Stars are expected to sign veterans Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry (Darren Dreger, TSN).

The Wild are expected to sign Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman (Michael Russo, The Athletic).

Richard Panik is reportedly going to the Capitals (Bob McKenzie, TSN).

Jason Spezza is expected to sign with the Maple Leafs (Bob McKenzie, TSN).

Ottawa is expected to sign defenseman Ron Hainsey and forward Tyler Ennis (Bob McKenzie, TSN).