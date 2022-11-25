A water main break in downtown Nashville has caused significant flooding in the area, including inside of Bridgestone Arena on Friday morning. As a result, the NHL has been forced to postpone Friday afternoon’s game between the Predators and Avalanche. Additionally, Saturday’s Predators game against the Blue Jackets is in flux.

“Today’s game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena,” the league said in a statement. “A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.

“A decision on tomorrow’s game between Columbus and Nashville scheduled for Bridgestone Arena will be made later.”

Predators CEO Sean Henry said the water line began dumping water directly into the arena, with it flowing up into the event level, loading dock and locker room areas, with as much as three inches to three feet of water in areas of the arena, per WKRN.

He said the priority right now is to dry out the arena, rather than worry about the costs.

“Right now, it’s not even about that, it’s about getting everything dry as fast as possible, it’s gonna be expensive obviously… but the real focus for us right now is assessing the building and getting it ready for our events as soon as possible,” said Henry.

Videos from inside and around the arena show just how significant the flooding is.

After Saturday’s scheduled game with the Blue Jackets, the Predators are set to host the Ducks on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Avalanche are scheduled to host the Stars on Saturday night.

