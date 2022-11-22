Skip to main content

Nashville Predators Place Zach Sanford on Waivers

The move may indicate more permanent roles for two other forwards in Nashville.
The Nashville Predators have placed Zach Sanford on waivers. 

The Predators announced they had signed Zach Sanford on July 15 to a one year, $850,000 contract. Sanford has played 8 games this season, scoring one goal and an assist. The 28 year old forward had a costly offensive zone penalty last night late in the third period in a tie game against Arizona, but today's decision to place Sanford on waivers is likely more about the Predators overall roster going forward. 

USATSI_19256983

Young Cody Glass has worked his way into the lineup in recent games and with his strong performances, including last night's shootout winning goal, Glass may finally be a more permanent fixture on the game day lines. Placing Sanford on waivers may mean Head Coach John Hynes doesn't feel the need to keep another forward on the roster. Nashville also called up forward Juuso Pärssinen from the Milwaukee Admirals, and the 21 year old Finnish forward has proven that while he may be a rookie, he is ready to play consistent NHL minutes. 

The move may also be making room on the roster for a possible return of Mark Borowiecki who was placed on IR after scary injury on October 22 in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Borowiecki has been reportedly been at the rink and around the team recently, but the team has not given any indication whether his return is imminent. 

USATSI_19308850

Sanford was drafted in 2013 by the Washington Capitals and made his NHL debut in the 2016-2017 season. He was trade to St. Louis in January 2017 where he went on to win a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. Sanford spent time with the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets before being signed by the Predators this offseason. 

