Predators/Avalanche Game Postponed

The NHL has announced that today's Central Division game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed due to a water main break.

A water main break has caused flooding on the event level and in the team store at Bridgestone Arena. The NHL will announce the make up date as soon as possible.

The water levels vary from several inches to a few feet in other places according to Sean Henry, Nashville Predators CEO and President.

A decision about tomorrow's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets will be made later today. Tonight's collegiate Music City Hockey Classic game between Western Michigan and Northwestern is being relocated.