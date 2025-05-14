Aleksander Barkov Had Perfect Four-Word Comment About Max Domi's Dirty Game 4 Hit
Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers ended in chaos after Max Domi laid out an unsuspecting Aleksander Barkov with a dirty hit in the waning moments of the game.
The skirmishes at the conclusion of Sunday's game could set the an intense tone for Wednesday's Game 5, and we've already seen Matthew Tkachuk issue a bold warning to Toronto's bench and William Nylander in particular.
On Wednesday morning, Barkov spoke to reporters and was asked about the hit Domi laid on him, to which he had a perfect four-word response.
"I didn't see it," Barkov quipped with a smile, via Panthers rinkside reporter Katie Engleson. "It's playoff hockey, so things happen."
Here's a look at the hit that sparked the disorderly ending to the game:
NHL's Department of Player Safety issued the maximum allowable $5,000 fine to Domi for his dirty antics at the end of Game 4, but the 30-year-old was not further disciplined and avoided a suspension.
Puck drop for Wednesday's Game 5 is slated for 7 p.m. ET from Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.