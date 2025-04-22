Alexander Ovechkin Had Humble Five-Word Reaction to His First-Ever Playoff OT Goal
During the regular season, Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin made history when he became the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer, surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky during an April 6 loss to the New York Islanders. On Monday, Ovechkin made more history, this time of the personal kind, in the Capitals' playoff-opening 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Ovechkin scored a goal—his second of the game—2:26 into the overtime period, the first playoff overtime goal of his illustrious career. After the game, Ovechkin was asked to describe the feeling after achieving that feat for the first time. As he has done so many times in similar instances throughout the season, the three-time Hart Trophy winner had a selfless and humble reaction to the accomplishment.
"A goal is a goal," Ovechkin said as teammate John Carlson smiled. "It doesn't matter in the playoffs—especially in OT—it doesn't matter who scored. I think it gives you confidence."
Even when he was asked to take reporters through the game-winning play, Ovechkin was still deflecting attention away from himself.
"I think it was a great play by Stromer [Dylan Strome] to win the face-off,” Ovechkin said. “It was kind of a little scrum, and ‘Beauvi’ [Anthony Beauvillier] have a first shot and then he tried to find me out there and good things happen when you go to the net."
It's not the first time that Ovechkin, after an impressive achievement, has declined to make it about himself. Throughout the journey to his record-breaking career goal No. 895, Ovechkin made sure to remind everyone just how important his teammates were to his success in the undertaking. And even after the fact, Ovechkin was still graciously thanking his Capitals teammates and his family for their respective roles in helping him make NHL history.
It's just who he is.