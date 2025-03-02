Biggest Names Potentially Available at 2025 NHL Trade Deadline
The NHL trade deadline is just around the corner, set for 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 7. As such, contending teams will be looking to bolster their roster ahead of the stretch run of the regular season in order to enhance their chances of making a deep postseason run. Meanwhile, teams out of contention could part ways with some veterans in order to expedite their rebuild and free up some cap space for the offseason.
The Florida Panthers made a big move over the weekend, agreeing to acquire Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks, while Gustav Nyquist and Ryan Lindgren were also dealt by the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers, respectively. With the flood gates now open, teams will be in frequent negotiations as they look to make some last-minute deals.
Here are some of the biggest names that could potentially be available at this year's trade deadline.
Biggest Names Potentially Available at 2025 NHL Trade Deadline
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby has long stated his desire to remain with the Penguins, but with the team clearly heading towards a rebuild, keeping the 37-year-old in town has become increasingly difficult to justify. Pittsburgh owns the NHL's second worst goal differential, only ahead of the San Jose Sharks, and could allow Crosby to join a contender in order to get the legendary center one last shot at another Stanley Cup. Among the fits that make sense, the Colorado Avalanche have long been rumored as a potential landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.
Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres
With the Sabres set to extend their streak of missing the playoffs to 14 seasons, they could look to move on from Alex Tuch in order to build for the future. Tuch, 28, still has one more year remaining on his contract beyond this season and earns $4.75 million per season. He's registered 46 points in 58 games this year, good for third on the Sabres, and could prove a valuable addition to a team in need of some depth on the wings. Dylan Cozens is another name the Sabres could part ways with, having also been floated in rumors leading up to the deadline.
Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes
The Canes acquired Mikko Rantanen in a blockbuster deal with the Avalanche in January, but he could potentially be flipped again before Friday's deadline. With extension talks between Carolina and Rantanen thus far not proving fruitful, the Hurricanes could try to offload him for a haul at the deadline rather than lose him for nothing in the offseason. It would certainly be a stunning move, but if he's not willing to extend his stay in Carolina, it may be prudent for the team to get something back for him now as opposed to letting him walk in free agency.
Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks shipped J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers in February and could part ways with Boeser at the deadline, too. Boeser, 28, is in the final year of his contract and is earning $6.65 million. Vancouver is still in the mix for the postseason, but with a -19 goal differential and Elias Pettersson slumping, they may bite the bullet on the campaign and look toward the future. If that's the route they take, Boeser would be a valuable trade target for a contending team. In 2024-25, the winger has 18 goals and 18 assists in 53 games, but is coming off a strong 2023-24 season in which he scored a career-high 40 goals.
Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers are a long shot to make the postseason this year, which could lead to them offloading some veterans at the deadline. Among those could be defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who has a few years left on his deal at an AAV of $5.1 million. A defensive-minded defenseman, Ristolainen averages over 20 minutes on the ice per game and is one of the few Philadelphia players with a positive plus/minus (+5). He'd be a strong fit for teams in need of some help on defense, and with two seasons remaining on his contract, could net a solid return for the Flyers.
Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Erik Karlsson is another Penguin who could potentially be on the move at the deadline. Despite owning a no-trade clause in his deal, it's possible the 34-year-old waives it in order to join a contender. One of the most gifted offensive defenseman in the NHL, Karlsson has struggled a bit defensively in 2024-25, but boasts plenty of experience and has two years left on his contract. In the right situation, he could be a valuable deadline addition for teams looking to add a veteran defenseman capable of making an impact on both ends.
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
Nelson has spent his entire 12-year career with the Islanders, but with free agency looming, the veteran forward could be on the move at the deadline. Nelson, 33, has been solid this season, posting 41 points including 19 goals in 59 games. He's scored 34 or more goals in each of the last three seasons, and as a center, would be a strong fit for many teams looking to add a difference-maker on offense. The Islanders could still make a playoff push, but it seems more likely that they sell at the deadline and look towards the future.