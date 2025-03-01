Blue Jackets, Red Wings Pay Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau En Route to NHL Stadium Series
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings collectively held heavy hearts as they made their way to Ohio Stadium for their NHL Stadium Series matchup Saturday.
Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau tragically lost his life along with his brother Matthew in late August when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while bicycling near their hometown in southern New Jersey. As time passes, the hockey world continues to show their support and love for the Gaudreau family.
In mid-February, the United States team in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off hung Gaudreau's jersey in their locker room and had their father, Guy Gaudreau, take the ice with the team during a practice. Last week, the entire stadium sang happy birthday to Johnny's now one-year-old son at a Jackets game.
As Columbus prepared to take on Detroit at the Horseshoe on Saturday, more touching tributes were in line. The Gaudreau family led the Blue Jackets' walk to the stadium for the game in a tear-jerking moment.
Each member of the Blue Jackets wore UGG boots, sweatpants, an Avalon Surf Shop hooded sweatshirt and a black Amiri ball cap (facing forward) for their arrival outfit. A "signature Johnny fit," as Columbus captain Boone Jenner called it.
"We wanted to do something to honor John," defenseman Zach Werenski said via NHL.com. "And we thought no better way than to dress like him."
The Red Wings had their own tribute planned, as each player wore a Gaudreau jersey on their way to the game. Some United States sweaters, some Boston College and even some of the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, all with Gaudreau's name and number.
What special, heartfelt moments as the Gaudreau brothers stay on the minds of those across the hockey community.
The puck drops between the Blue Jackets and Red Wings at 6 p.m. ET as they play outdoors at the Horseshoe. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.