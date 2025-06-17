Brad Marchand Could Make Incredible NHL History if Panthers Win Stanley Cup Final
The addition of Brad Marchand, among other key acquisitions by the Florida Panthers at the 2025 NHL trade deadline, has helped this team reach a new level, and they're just one win away from securing their second consecutive Stanley Cup title.
Leading the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in the Cup Final, Florida has gotten a major boost from the ageless Marchand, who has been nothing short of spectacular in the series. The 37-year-old has taken his play up a notch during the postseason, and seems to be on the delivering end of just about every clutch moment for his team.
In 22 playoff games, Marchand has 10 goals and 20 points, including three game-winning goals. He boasts an elite plus/minus of +18 and his leadership and experience have injected confidence into this Panthers team.
Marchand's brilliant playoff run has landed him squarely in the conversation to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is given to the player with the most prolific performance throughout the entire playoffs. If Marchand were to win it, he'd be the first player ever to win the coveted award after being acquired by a team in-season. There has not been a player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history that has won the Conn Smythe during the same season in which they were traded to a new team.
Heading into Game 6, only one player seems more likely to win the award than Marchand, his teammate Sam Bennett who has enjoyed a goal-scoring barrage during the postseason. Bennett leads all skaters with 15 goals in the playoffs and has been a wrecking ball on the glass, racking up 103 hits in 22 games.
A big Game 6 from Marchand could see him usurp Bennett as the favorite for the Conn Smythe, which would see the 16-year NHL veteran stand alone in league history.
Of course, both Bennett and Marchand will be more focused on getting the win in front of their home crowd and closing out what has been an enthralling sequel series against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.