USA vs. Canada 4 Nations Face-Off Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What's at Stake
The stage is set for the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off, after Canada clinched their place in the championship game against the USA after defeating Finland on Monday, 5–3.
After the high-intensity showdown between the two bordering nations in Saturday's round-robin clash, the interest in the tournament finale will be heightened further still. Saturday's game ended in a 3–1 victory for the Americans, in what was the first time the U.S. and Canada clashed in a best-on-best game since 2014.
Now that they've sized one another up, the two teams will look to compete for glory on Thursday in what should be an enthralling conclusion to the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Team Canada vs. Team USA History
These teams have faced off a total of 20 times in international best-on-best play. Canada has won 14 of those games, boasting a record of 14-5-1. Their most recent matchup, which came Saturday at Montreal's Bell Centre, went in favor of the U.S. The Americans will be looking to build off their recent momentum and take care of business on Thursday with the game returning to U.S. soil.
The last time these teams faced off in a tournament final was back in 2010 at the gold-medal game of the Winter Olympics. Canada got the better of the U.S. in that game, with Sidney Crosby burying the overtime winner to secure a 3–2 win for the host nation.
Team USA has never defeated Canada in a championship bout, so the opportunity to finally do so will be looming large on Thursday.
What's at Stake in Canada vs. USA?
What the 4 Nations Face-Off lacks in history, it has more than made up for by putting on an entertaining product. While it's not as illustrious of an event as the Olympics or even the World Cup of Hockey, players have been putting their all into each game. Representing your country is a huge symbol of honor for these players, and they're not taking it for granted.
The tone was set early in Saturday's game. Before nine seconds had ticked off the game clock, three sets of players had dropped their gloves and fought. Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel got things going with a fight off the game's opening draw, and the younger Tkachuk, Brady, followed that up by challenging Sam Bennett on the ensuing face-off. After that, J.T. Miller, perhaps regrettably, picked a fight with Canada's Colton Parayko immediately after the first shot of the game.
The level of physicality will be sky high on Thursday, as both sides showed they're more than willing to finish their checks along the boards and, of course, drop the gloves if the moment calls for it.
Let's take a look at how fans can watch the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday.
How to Watch Canada vs. USA in 4 Nations Face-Off Final?
Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday from TD Garden in Boston. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and Sportsnet, while live streams can be accessed via ESPN+ and Sportsnet+.