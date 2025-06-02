Highest-Paid NHL Players of All Time
- Anaheim Ducks
- Arizona Coyotes
- Boston Bruins
- Buffalo Sabres
- Calgary Flames
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Colorado Avalanche
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Dallas Stars
- Detroit Red Wings
- Edmonton Oilers
- Florida Panthers
- Los Angeles Kings
- Minnesota Wild
- Montreal Canadiens
- Nashville Predators
- New Jersey Devils
- New York Islanders
- New York Rangers
- Ottawa Senators
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- San Jose Sharks
- Seattle Kraken
- St. Louis Blues
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Vancouver Canucks
- Vegas Golden Knights
- Washington Capitals
- Winnipeg Jets
The NHL, like all major sports leagues, has seen a massive evolution in salaries over its history. From modest beginnings with four-figure salaries to today's near $20 million contracts, the league has made something incredible clear: It values its athletes.
Today, we'll be taking a look at the highest-paid NHL players of all time.
How NHL Salaries Are Structured
Unlike the MLB and NBA, which use a luxury tax system, the NHL uses a hard salary cap. That means each team has a strict payroll limit it must adhere to.
For the 2024–25 season, the cap is $88 million, with a minimum spend requirement of $65 million.
This system was a direct result of the 2004–05 labor dispute and subsequent collective bargaining agreement. In an attempt to create more parity in the league, the hard cap was adopted.
Top Career Earnings in NHL History
These numbers are accurate through the conclusion of the 2024–25 season, via spotrac.
Player
Position
Year Drafted
Career Earnings
Alex Ovechkin
LW
2004
$161,720,083
Sidney Crosby
C
2005
$155,890,244
Evgeni Malkin
C
2004
$146,870,893
Anze Kopitar
C
2005
$136,250,000
Jaromir Jagr
RW
1990
$135,382,322
Shea Weber
D
2003
$131,831,000
Vincent Lecavalier
RW
1998
$129,859,528
Steven Stamkos
C
2008
$126,175,000
Carey Price
G
2005
$123,550,000
Erik Karlsson
D
2008
$122,387,195
1. Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals): $161.72 million
Washington drafted Ovechkin in 2004 and he rewarded the franchise with a Stanley Cup in 2018. One of the most prolific scorers in history, Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals scored record in 2025. When he retires, he'll likely be the only player in NHL history with 900+ goals.
2. Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins): $155.89 million
Selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005, Crosby entered the league while being heralded as a generational talent. Crosby quickly proved himself to be anything but a bust, winning three Stanley Cups, the Hart Trophy and the Art Ross Trophy. He has been the Penguins' captain since 2007.
3. Evgeni Malkin (Pittsburgh Penguins): $146.87 million
Another key cog of the Penguins over the last 20 years, Malkin serves as the alternate captain and has scored more than 500 goals and racked up more than 800 assists. A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Malkin is a seven-time All-Star.
4. Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings): $136.25 million
The first Slovenian-born NHL player in history, Kopitar is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings. He was selected No. 11 in the 2005 NHL draft and has been a cornerstone of the franchise since.
5. Jaromir Jagr (Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames): $135.38 million
Jagr is one of the greatest players in NHL history. He debuted in 1990 with the Penguins and won two Stanley Cups in the early 1990s. Jagr is a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner and is second all time in NHL points. Suiting up for nine teams over a 24-year career, Jagr's longevity is unrivaled in professional hockey.
6. Shea Weber (Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, Utah Hockey Club): $131,831,000
Weber is the first defenseman and first second-round pick to make the list, while also holding the unfortunate distinction of being the first player without a Stanley Cup win to make the list. Still, Weber had an excellent career, being named captain of two different teams (Nashville and Montreal).
7. Vincent Lecavalier (Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings): $129,859,528
Lecavalier was drafted with the first overall pick in the 1998 NHL draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning and was considered to be the future of the organization. Those lofty expectations were realized in 2004 when he led the team to its first Stanley Cup. He also led the NHL in goals in 2007.
8. Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville Predators): $126,175,000
Stamkos is known for his goal-scoring ability, as he is a two-time winner of the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy. He led the Lightning to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories and is one of the toughest players ever, battling back from a broken leg, core muscle surgery and blood clots in his career.
9. Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens): $123,550,000
The only goalie in the top 10, Price was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft and spent his entire career with the Canadiens. He is a winner of the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Jennings Trophy and Ted Lindsay award.
10. Erik Karlsson (San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins): $122,429,878
During the 2022–23 season, Karlsson became the first defenseman since Brian Leetch (1991–92) to reach 100 points in a season. He is a three-time Norris Trophy winner and led the Senators to the Eastern Conference final in 2017.