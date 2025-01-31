NHL Assures Teams of Huge Forthcoming Salary-Cap Leap Amid Revenue Growth
- Anaheim Ducks
- Arizona Coyotes
- Boston Bruins
- Buffalo Sabres
- Calgary Flames
- Carolina Hurricanes
- Chicago Blackhawks
- Colorado Avalanche
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- Dallas Stars
- Detroit Red Wings
- Edmonton Oilers
- Florida Panthers
- Los Angeles Kings
- Minnesota Wild
- Montreal Canadiens
- Nashville Predators
- New Jersey Devils
- New York Islanders
- New York Rangers
- Ottawa Senators
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- San Jose Sharks
- Seattle Kraken
- St. Louis Blues
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- Vancouver Canucks
- Vegas Golden Knights
- Washington Capitals
- Winnipeg Jets
With revenues trending ever upward in the NHL, the league is reportedly preparing its teams for a major salary-cap increase.
Hockey's salary cap will jump from $88 million to an estimated $95.5 million in 2026, $104 million in 2027, and $113.5 million in 2028, according to a Friday morning report from Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.
The figures constitute unprecedented post-pandemic increases—as Josh Erickson of ProHockeyRumors wrote Friday, the cap will undergo "around a 9% jump per year on average, up significantly from the roughly 5% jump we’re used to in recent seasons outside of the (pandemic)-related cap freeze."
In fact, the jump from 2025 to 2026 is, per Erickson, the largest year-over-year monetary increase since 2009.
The NHL's salary cap was introduced in the aftermath of the 2005 lockout, and was just $39 million in the 2006 season.
Since then, the figure has more than doubled even as the league has weathered continued labor issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.