NHL Draft at Las Vegas Sphere Featured Odd Robot Who Introduced Prospects
The NHL took a big swing this year by hosting its annual draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
The Sphere, which opened in September 2023, is known to fully immerse event-goers with graphics displayed in 270 degrees of visuals and sounds unlike any other venue in the United States. It also has its very own robot named "Aura" who permanently resides in the grand atrium of the Sphere.
Aura was in attendance Friday night and introduced NHL prospects as they walked down an escalator.
It doesn't get much more Las Vegas than that.
The Sphere itself was a hit in the first round, as it featured plenty of cool graphics for each pick. As commissioner Gary Bettman took the poidum to officially begin the draft, there were images of dozens of prospects displayed on the sphere's walls that sit 366 feet high and 516 feet wide.
As expected, the San Jose Sharks selected Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick. The Chicago Blackhawks took Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the No. 2 pick, and the Anaheim Ducks rounded out the top three by drafting right winger Beckett Sennecke.
The NHL finish off the first round of the 2024 draft on Friday night and will return to the Sphere on Saturday for Rounds 2–7.