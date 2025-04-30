NHL Draft Lottery Odds: Every Team's Chances of Getting the No. 1 Pick
Most of the NHL world's attention is rightly fixed on an exciting postseason. However, as is the case in the NBA, for the league's worst teams, a new season has already begun.
That season would be the run-up to the NHL draft, which is scheduled to be held this year on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles. In the last decade or so, numerous franchises have seen a fortuitous ball bounce alter their destinies—the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 with center Connor McDavid or the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023 with center Connor Bedard, for instance.
Whether a franchise meets that fate in 2025 remains to be seen—but along those lines, here's what to know about the forthcoming lottery.
NHL Draft Lottery Time and Date
This year's draft lottery is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 5 in Seacausus, N.J. ESPN will air the event in the United States, with the time yet to be announced.
NHL Draft Lottery Odds in 2025
Here's a look at the 11 teams mathematically in the running to pick first this year, and their odds of securing the top pick. The San Jose Sharks lead the way, followed by the Blackhawks; those teams picked first in 2024 and '23, respectively.
PICK OWNER
RECORD
CHANCE OF RECEIVING TOP PICK
San Jose Sharks
20-50-12
25.5%
Chicago Blackhawks
25-46-11
13.5%
Nashville Predators
30-44-8
11.5%
Philadelphia Flyers
33-39-10
9.5%
Boston Bruins
33-39-10
8.5%
Seattle Kraken
35-41-6
7.5%
Buffalo Sabres
36-39-7
6.5%
Anaheim Ducks
35-37-10
6.0%
Pittsburgh Penguins
34-36-12
5.0%
New York Islanders
35-35-12
3.5%
New York Rangers
39-36-7
3.0%
Five other teams are in the lottery, but cannot pick first per NHL rules: the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Utah Hockey Club, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames (more on the Flames' pick in a moment).
2025 NHL Draft Lottery Pick Trades Detailed
Calgary traded a conditional first-round pick and center Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens in Aug. 2022 in exchange for future considerations. That conditional first-round pick will belong to the Canadiens if it is the No. 16 pick as expected; if by a slim chance it becomes the No. 6 pick, the Flames will keep it.
Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft?
The consensus top prospect in this year's draft class is defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters. Other contenders in the running—listed alphabetically—include Boston College center James Hagens, right wing Porter Martone of the OHL's Brampton Steelheads, and foawrd Michael Misa of the OHL's Saginaw Spirit.