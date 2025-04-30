SI

NHL Draft Lottery Odds: Every Team's Chances of Getting the No. 1 Pick

Who will emerge as the lucky winner Monday?

Patrick Andres

The Sharks and Blackhawks—the two teams with the best odds in this year's lottery—do battle.
The Sharks and Blackhawks—the two teams with the best odds in this year's lottery—do battle. / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
In this story:

Most of the NHL world's attention is rightly fixed on an exciting postseason. However, as is the case in the NBA, for the league's worst teams, a new season has already begun.

That season would be the run-up to the NHL draft, which is scheduled to be held this year on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles. In the last decade or so, numerous franchises have seen a fortuitous ball bounce alter their destinies—the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 with center Connor McDavid or the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023 with center Connor Bedard, for instance.

Whether a franchise meets that fate in 2025 remains to be seen—but along those lines, here's what to know about the forthcoming lottery.

NHL Draft Lottery Time and Date

This year's draft lottery is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 5 in Seacausus, N.J. ESPN will air the event in the United States, with the time yet to be announced.

NHL Draft Lottery Odds in 2025

Here's a look at the 11 teams mathematically in the running to pick first this year, and their odds of securing the top pick. The San Jose Sharks lead the way, followed by the Blackhawks; those teams picked first in 2024 and '23, respectively.

PICK OWNER

RECORD

CHANCE OF RECEIVING TOP PICK

San Jose Sharks

20-50-12

25.5%

Chicago Blackhawks

25-46-11

13.5%

Nashville Predators

30-44-8

11.5%

Philadelphia Flyers

33-39-10

9.5%

Boston Bruins

33-39-10

8.5%

Seattle Kraken

35-41-6

7.5%

Buffalo Sabres

36-39-7

6.5%

Anaheim Ducks

35-37-10

6.0%

Pittsburgh Penguins

34-36-12

5.0%

New York Islanders

35-35-12

3.5%

New York Rangers

39-36-7

3.0%

Five other teams are in the lottery, but cannot pick first per NHL rules: the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Utah Hockey Club, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames (more on the Flames' pick in a moment).

2025 NHL Draft Lottery Pick Trades Detailed

Calgary traded a conditional first-round pick and center Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens in Aug. 2022 in exchange for future considerations. That conditional first-round pick will belong to the Canadiens if it is the No. 16 pick as expected; if by a slim chance it becomes the No. 6 pick, the Flames will keep it.

Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft?

The consensus top prospect in this year's draft class is defenseman Matthew Schaefer of the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters. Other contenders in the running—listed alphabetically—include Boston College center James Hagens, right wing Porter Martone of the OHL's Brampton Steelheads, and foawrd Michael Misa of the OHL's Saginaw Spirit.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL