NHL Global Series Participants, Locations & More
Four teams will travel abroad for the 2024 NHL Global Series this season, where a total of four games will be played at two different stadiums in Europe.
This marks the 11th season since 1997 in which teams will head overseas for some regular season NHL action, as the league continues to try to grow the game internationally. Since '97, 42 regular season games have taken place overseas, with the bulk of them being played in Europe. The NHL has visited six different countries, two different continents and played games in nine different cities, with four more games set to occur overseas in 2024.
Last year there were four games played in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Avicii Arena in November. The Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild squared off across four games, with three of them needing overtime or a shootout to determine a winner.
The league will be hoping for equally exciting tilts in 2024, though the stage will be set in two different countries, and in two different months.
Here's everything fans need to know about this year's NHL Global Series.
NHL Global Series Matchups, Dates & Locations
MATCHUP
DATE
LOCATION
New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres
October 4, 2024
O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils
October 5, 2024
O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars
November 1, 2024
Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland
Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers
November 2, 2024
Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland
Much like in 2022, when the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators kicked off the season, the first two games of the 2024 NHL regular season will be played overseas. The Devils and Sabres will usher in the new campaign with a pair of clashes at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic.
The Sabres also partook in an exhibition game against EHC Red Bull Munchen at the SAP Garden in Munich, Germany on September 27 as part of their preseason tour.
In November, the NHL will return to Europe for a pair of matchups between the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and the Dallas Stars, who will make the journey to Tampere, Finland for their showdowns at the Nokia Arena.