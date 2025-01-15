Penguins Star Evgeni Malkin's Three Stanley Cup Rings Stolen in House Burglary
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin's house was burglarized over the weekend, and the three-time All-Star's trio of Stanley Cup championship rings were stolen, according to Jennifer Borrasso of KDKA-TV.
The Penguins in a statement confirmed that Malkin's Sewickley Heights residence was burglarized.
"Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin's home was burglarized this past weekend. Details of the situation will not be made public as this is an ongoing investigation. We are working closely with local authorities and team security. Malkin has requested that his privacy be respected during this time and we will have no further comment on the matter."
A 911 call about the break-in was placed shortly after the Penguins' game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, a contest which Malkin missed due to an upper-body injury.
According to Borrasso, the alarm system and home cameras were down, and a safe in the residence had been left open at the time of the burglary.
Malkin is the latest professional athlete to have a residence broken into. Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce each had their homes burglarized, as did Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
In the NBA, Dallas Mavericks All-Star forward Luka Doncic, as well as Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis also were victims of a similar incident.
In the NHL, Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin's home was broken into in late-November. The FBI in December sent a memo to each of the four major pro sports leagues, linking the string of robberies to organized theft groups targeting the homes of pro athletes.
"These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash," the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report.