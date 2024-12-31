FBI Issues Formal Warning Regarding Break-Ins at Athletes' Homes
The FBI has issued a formal warning to professional sports leagues following a string of burglaries at the homes of high-profile athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.
The report identifies organized theft groups purportedly linked to South America as the culprits behind the break-ins.
“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News.
“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report continued.
Robbers most recently targeted the home of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, but have also gone after Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis, Minnesota Timberwolves' Mike Conley Jr., Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Tyler Seguin of the NHL,'s Dallas Stars, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow., among others—the FBI's report did not name any athletes individually, but it did note that at least nine athletes were targeted between September and November of this year.
Both the NFL and NBA had previously issued their own warnings. And per CBS News, the FBI's report arrived earlier this month—so before at least the incident at Dončić's home.
In its report, the FBI advised athletes to avoid posting photos of their valuables or the inside of their homes, as well as any real-time posts when away on vacation. The agency also suggested keeping an inventory of valuables and employing additional security.