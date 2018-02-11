The first American medal of the 2018 Olympics belongs to 17-year-old Red Gerard, who won gold in the men’s snowboard slopestyle on Sunday morning. It’s safe to say his family is enjoying the moment just as much as he is.

The Gerards have to be the most relatable family of the Olympics thus far. First, Red told NBC after his win that he was “super groggy” when he woke up and “didn’t want to get out of bed”—what 17-year-old hasn’t been there?

Then, Gerard was asked how much fun his family was having.

“I’m sure it’s a ton,” Gerard said at a press conference. “I’m pretty sure I saw a video of them shotgunning beers at 8:30 a.m., so I’m pretty sure they are doing just fine.”

And the Gerards kept the party going at the snowboard venue. Check out this still from NBC’s shot of the family celebrating after Red’s score came in.

Getty Images

When it happened, I thought it might have been a soda. (I don’t know what beer cans look like in Korea!) But now I’m glad that Red Gerard’s very chill family was planning on having a very good time—win or lose. That’s the Olympic spirit.