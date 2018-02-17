Lindsey Vonn did not collect a medal in the women's super-G Friday night, and that news actually made some Americans excited on Twitter.

Prior to the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Vonn told CNN she hopes "to represent the people of the United States, not the president." Vonn added that shes takes "the Olympics very seriously" and wants to represent the country in a way she said many people currently in the government currently do not. She also said she would not accept an invitation to the White House either.

There was an initial backlash to Vonn's comments and she said, "it is hurtful to read comments where people are hoping I break my neck or that God is punishing me for being anti-Trump."

After her sixth-place finish in the super-G, some Donald Trump supporters were happy to see the American come up short of the podium.

I just spent last 20 min's reading thru tweets directed at @lindseyvonn. Sickened & disgusted once again by the lack of humanity that engulfs our country. She just raced her damn heart out & Trump supporters gloat/cheer/celebrate her inability to medal. Is this what we've become? — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) February 17, 2018

It’s ok Julie. Not everyone has to like me but my family loves me and I sleep well at night. I work hard and try to be the best person I can be. If they don’t like me 🤷🏼‍♀️ their loss I guess... Thank you for the support🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/EaySJE7QAe — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 17, 2018

Tomorrow is another day and another opportunity to become better. Goodnight ❤️🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 17, 2018

Vonn, 33, won a gold medal in the 2010 games in downhill and she is one of six women to win a World Cup event in each of the five disciples of alpine skiing (downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-G and super combined).