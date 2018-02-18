Russian bronze medal winning curler Alexander Krushelnitsky is suspected of doping, Russian publication Sport Express reports. Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber of Reuters confirmed the report with a source.

The Russian delegation in PyeongChang for the Winter Olympics has said an athlete failed a drug test, but has not confirmed that it is Krushelnitsky, according to the Associated Press.

Krushelnitsky took home the bronze medal in mixed doubles curling with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova by defeating Norway in the bronze medal match. If it is found that Krushelnitsky was doping, Norway would be awarded the bronze medal.

According to Reuters, Krushelnitsky tested positive for meldonium, which increases blood flow and helps with exercise capacity. According to Reuters, Krushelnitsky's "B" sample will confirm whether or not he did violate the doping policy. Additionally, Russian officials will meet with anti-doping officers in PyeongChang, according to Reuters.

The 169 Russian athletes competing in the PyeongChang are competing under the name "OAR" or "Olympic Athletes from Russia," because the International Olympic Committee banned Russia due to a doping scandal, and only allowed these athletes to compete because they were given "special dispensation" after the IOC determined they could be considered clean and doping-free. These athletes are not allowed to march under the Russian flag, wear Russia's colors or logos or have the Russian anthem played if they reach the podium for an event.

According to Reuters, the IOC said it might allow Russian athletes to march with the flag and in official Russian uniforms for the closing ceremony Feb. 25 if they complied with the code of conduct of neutrality. The code however requires that the team follows IOC anti-doping rules.