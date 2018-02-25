American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy made sure to get in a couple last comments before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics came to a close.

After earning a silver in slopestyle in 2014, Kenworthy failed to medal this year, but still made headlines throughout the games.

He went viral after kissing his boyfriend Matthew Wilkas before a qualifying run and for adopting a puppy from a Korean dog meat farm. Prior to that he said he couldn't shake Mike Pence's hand because he had a broken thumb.

On the final day of the games however, Kenworthy took things to another level. First, he joked about Russia hacking the 2016 United States presidential election after Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany for the gold medal in men's hockey.

Russia's biggest win since the 2016 US Presidential election! https://t.co/UQU6cWPs8Z — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Then, when it was time for the Closing Ceremony, he took a shot at Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, who is an advisor to the president and came to South Korea to be with Team USA for the Closing Cermony.

So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here?? pic.twitter.com/sfJKi0VTDb — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 25, 2018

Based off these tweets and the previous shots he has taken at Pence, it seems unlikely that Kenworthy will attend a White House visit with his fellow Olympians.