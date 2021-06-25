France Picks Tigres's Gignac, Thauvin for Olympic Squad

Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
France Picks Tigres's Gignac, Thauvin as Over-Age Players on Olympic Squad

PARIS (AP) — France named World Cup winner Florian Thauvin and veteran striker André-Pierre Gignac to its Olympic soccer team on Friday.

Coach Sylvain Ripoll also selected 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes, and Arsenal defender William Saliba, who was on loan to Nice last season.

The 16 men’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics can select three over-age players in their rosters. Thauvin is 28, and Gignac is 35.

The Olympic lineup includes Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany and Spain. Men’s soccer kicks off ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony in Tokyo.

France plays Mexico on July 22.

The 18-man list does not include Kylian Mbappé, who is currently playing in the European Championship where France has advanced to the round of 16. The Paris Saint-Germain star had previously said he’d like to play in both the Euro 2020 tournament and the Tokyo Games.

Thauvin was part of the French team that won the 2018 World Cup. The winger left Marseille to sign with Mexican club Tigres, where Gignac plays. The third over-age player is 29-year-old Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Paul Bernardoni (Angers), Gautier Larsonneur (Brest)

Defenders: Benoit Badiashile (Monaco), Anthony Caci (Strasbourg), Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan), Clement Michelin (Lens), William Saliba (Arsenal), Malang Sarr (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Maxence Caqueret (Lyon), Jonathan Ikoné (Lille), Teji Savanier (Montpellier), Florian Thauvin (Tigres), Lucas Tousart (Hertha Berlin)

Forwards: André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres), Amine Gouiri (Nice), Randal Kolo Muani (Nantes), Arnaud Nordin (Saint-Etienne)

