Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Zach LaVine Placed in Team USA Health and Safety Protocols

Author:
Publish date:

Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been placed in Team USA's health and safety protocols ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced Monday.

USAB said LaVine was placed in the protocol "out of an abundance of caution."

LaVine will not travel with Team USA when the team departs on Monday, but USAB "hopes that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week."

Bucks guards Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton and Suns guard Devin Booker are all expected to join the team in Tokyo following the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

News of LaVine entering the protocol comes as the U.S. roster has dealt with recent uncertainty. Pistons forward Jerami Grant was cleared Monday to travel to Tokyo after previously being in the health and safety protocols.

Last week, Nuggets center JaVale McGee and Spurs forward Keldon Johnson replaced Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Cavaliers forward Kevin Love on the 12-person Team USA roster

Beal was taken off Team USA's roster on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols. While Love withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, citing his continued recovery from a right calf injury as the reason for his departure.

Team USA prepared for the Olympics in Las Vegas. 

Group play for the United States in Tokyo will begin on July 26 against France. The Americans will meet France, Iran and the Czech Republic in the preliminary round as they seek their fourth straight gold medal. 

More Olympic Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Peyton and Eli Manning at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
NFL

Peyton, Eli Manning to Star in Monday Night Football MegaCast

The Manning brothers will headline a Monday Night Football simulcast on ESPN2 for 10 games per season over the next three years.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Bad (and Good!) of the AFC East | NFL Deep Dive

Patriots' reign of terror is over; can Belichick turn it around? The Bills are looking for another run. How far can Tua take the Dolphins? And the Jets' new O-line.

Zach LaVine
Olympics

Zach LaVine Placed in Team USA Health and Safety Protocols

LaVine will not travel with Team USA to Tokyo on Monday, but USAB "hopes that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week."

Greg Sankey at SEC Media Days.
College Football

SEC Won't Reschedule Games if Teams Have COVID-19 Outbreaks

Only six of the 14 teams in the SEC are 80% vaccinated or better, and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said "That number needs to grow."

Jackie Young_2
Play
WNBA

Jackie Young to Replace Katie Lou Samuelson on U.S. 3x3 Team

Samuelson was placed under USA Basketball's health and safety protocols Saturday and will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

john-cena
Play
Extra Mustard

All It Took Was Two Returns for the WWE to Get the Jolt It Needed

John Cena, rabid fans give WWE the jolt it needed for a while.

Bianca Belair locks Bayley in a submission hold
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair on Bayley: ‘She’s a Legend in the Making’

Although their match at “Money in the Bank” had to be called off, the SmackDown women’s champion credits her foe with helping to mold her title reign.

MLB-Power-Rankings-Yankees-Cole
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Resetting for Season’s Second Half

With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the stage is set for the stretch run to the playoffs as the trade deadline looms large.