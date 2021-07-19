Zach LaVine Placed in Team USA Health and Safety Protocols

Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been placed in Team USA's health and safety protocols ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball announced Monday.

USAB said LaVine was placed in the protocol "out of an abundance of caution."

LaVine will not travel with Team USA when the team departs on Monday, but USAB "hopes that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week."

Bucks guards Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton and Suns guard Devin Booker are all expected to join the team in Tokyo following the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

News of LaVine entering the protocol comes as the U.S. roster has dealt with recent uncertainty. Pistons forward Jerami Grant was cleared Monday to travel to Tokyo after previously being in the health and safety protocols.

Last week, Nuggets center JaVale McGee and Spurs forward Keldon Johnson replaced Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Cavaliers forward Kevin Love on the 12-person Team USA roster

Beal was taken off Team USA's roster on Thursday due to COVID-19 protocols. While Love withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, citing his continued recovery from a right calf injury as the reason for his departure.

Team USA prepared for the Olympics in Las Vegas.

Group play for the United States in Tokyo will begin on July 26 against France. The Americans will meet France, Iran and the Czech Republic in the preliminary round as they seek their fourth straight gold medal.

