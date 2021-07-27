British Swimmer Tom Dean Beats COVID-19 Twice to Win Gold

Sports Illustrated home
British Swimmer Tom Dean Beats COVID-19 Twice in a Year to Win Gold at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Britain’s Tom Dean contracted COVID-19 not once but twice in the run-up to the Olympics, leaving him doubting he’d make it to the national trials, never mind Tokyo.

He made it to both and much, much more, winning gold in the 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday and leading an historic 1-2 in swimming for Team GB as teammate Duncan Scott took silver.

“This is the single greatest achievement of my life,” Dean said.

It was also Britain’s first 1-2 finish in the pool at the Olympics in over 100 years, since the 1908 Games in London.

Dean wasn’t sure that kind of swim would be possible for him in January, when he got COVID for a second time in four months. His cardiovascular system was hit, his lungs hurt and he couldn’t stop coughing, he said. Training obviously came grinding to a halt as he had to stay in quarantine in his apartment.

The April trials were just three months away.

“The Olympic gold was a million miles away,” he said. “It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true having a gold around my neck.”

Countless Olympians have stories to tell about how the pandemic has intruded on their preparations for Tokyo and made it so much tougher than normal. But few have felt the effects of the illness as directly as Dean did—twice.

And even after the immediate symptoms subsided from his second infection in January, he couldn’t get straight back into the pool because of the lingering effects on his body. He was out of the pool for six to seven weeks, he said, trying to regain his strength.

“I’m thinking how am I going to be able to recover from this in time to get a solid block of work done before the Olympic trials?” he said. “It was tough kind of wrapping my head around that during an Olympic year.

“It wasn’t life-threatening ... but when you are doing a sport that is quite heavy on the cardiovascular system, and you can see it’s affecting your lungs, you’re coughing and all that stuff, you’re a little bit worried about how you’re going to build back in.”

The 21-year-old Dean feared his chance at an Olympic debut was gone but credited coach David McNulty for calming him down, and then building him back up again.

Dean’s victory was a surprise within Team GB, with teammate Scott tipped as the likelier gold-medal chance out of the two of them. Dean edged out Scott by just four-hundredths of a second, and also took the British record off Scott.

“He’s got big arms does Dean-o so you’d probably have to be several meters in front to touch him out,” said Scott, who handled his disappointment with grace.

“It was great. With what’s he’s (Dean) been through this year, it’s special.”

USWNT's Alex Morgan and Christen Press celebrate a goal vs. New Zealand
Soccer

How to Watch Olympic Soccer: USA vs. Australia

The U.S. women's national team faces Australia in the final match of group play in Japan.

Diana Taurasi attempting to block a shot against Nigeria.
Olympics

U.S. Women's Basketball Defeats Nigeria for 50th Straight Olympic Win

Team USA has not lost an Olympic women's basketball game in 30 years, dating back to the 1992 semifinals in Barcelona.

Tom Dean celebrates his gold medal in 200-meter freestyle.
Olympics

British Swimmer Tom Dean Beats COVID-19 Twice to Win Gold

Dean was out of the pool for more than six weeks after contracting COVID-19 for the second time in January.

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Osaka Loses to Vondroušová in Third Round in Tokyo

Naomi Osaka's Olympic run has come to an end after a third-round loss to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Lydia Jacoby reacts after upsetting Lilly King in the women's 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Jacoby Upsets King, Wins Gold in 100M Breaststroke

2016 gold medalist Lilly King was upset in the 100M breaststroke on Monday night by fellow American Lydia Jacoby.

jose-berrios-twins
MLB

MLB Rumors: Padres, Dodgers Interested in Berríos

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors ahead of the trade deadline on July 31.

Team USA triathlete Katie Zaferes celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Team USA Triathlete Katie Zaferes Wins Bronze in Tokyo

Katie Zaferes is now the third U.S. triathlete to ever take home an Olympic medal.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
NFL

Report: 10 Women Filed Police Complaints Against Watson

22 women have filed lawsuits against Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct, according to attorney Rustin Hardin.