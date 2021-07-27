'Get Well Soon': Social Media Filled With Messages of Support for Simone Biles

Simone Biles was the center of attention in the world of sports on Tuesday but not in the way that was expected.

The four-time gold medalist withdrew from the team gymnastics event during the opening routine after one vault, resulting in an early-morning social media frenzy in the U.S.

The U.S. team would go on to finish second to the Russian Olympic Committee, ending the Americans' hopes at a third straight title. Speaking to reporters afterward, Biles told The Guardian that her main goal is "to focus on my wellbeing. You know there’s more to life than just gymnastics.”

But out of the shock of Biles's sudden withdrawal came a flood of positive messages on social media.

