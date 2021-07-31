Thompson-Herah Breaks Olympic 100m Record, Leads Jamaican Sweep

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner's Olympic record in 10.61 seconds and into a 0.6 m/s headwind to lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals in the women's 100 meters.

Griffith Joyner's Olympic record of 10.62 was set into a headwind at the 1988 Olympics. Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic title from 2016 to become just the fourth woman to win two Olympic medals.

"I knew I had it in me but obviously I've had my ups and downs with injuries," Thompson-Herah said after the race. "I've been keeping the faith all this time. It is amazing."

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took silver in 10.74. Shericka Jackson clocked a personal best of 10.76 to snag bronze. This is the second time in history and the first time since 2008 that Jamaica has swept the women's 100 meter medals.

"It is special," Jackson said. "I am glad that I am among that one, two, three. It is the first time I have run the 100 meters at a major championship and I got a medal."

For Fraser-Pryce, she was attempting to match Usain Bolt's three gold medals in the 100 meters at 34 years old and competing in her first Games as a mother. She entered the Olympics as the fastest woman of the year after running 10.63 on June 5th in Jamaica. With her silver, Fraser-Pryce is the first person to win four individual Olympic medals in the 100 meters.

Teahna Daniels, who was the lone American in the final, finished seventh in 11.02. The United States was without Sha'Carri Richardson, who won the U.S. Olympic Trials in June but tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for a month. Richardson was widely considered a favorite for a medal with a 10.72 personal best but the 21-year-old will likely have to wait until 2024 to compete in her first Olympics.

Thompson-Herah also surpassed Fraser-Pryce as the second-fastest woman of all-time. Only Griffith-Joyner and her 10.49 world record is faster.

