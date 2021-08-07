Jessica Springsteen, U.S. Win Silver in Team Jumping Finals

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of of legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, and the U.S. equestrian jumping team are bringing home silver after going head-to-head in a jump-off against Sweden for gold in the team jumping finals.

The two teams were tied with eight points after the final, sending their riders to jump on a rearranged course.

Teammate Laura Kraut opened up the jump-off with 41.33 seconds while Springsteen and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve jumped clear in 42.9 seconds, pushing the U.S.'s total to 84.28 seconds. McLain Ward and Contagious flew through the course at 39.92 seconds.

Sweden narrowly beat the U.S. by 1.3 seconds to take home gold.

Kraut, 55, is now the oldest U.S. woman to win an Olympic medal since 1904, according to Olympedia. The trio secured a spot in the finals after tallying near perfect scores in qualifying, tallying a combined 13 penalty points to rank fifth of 19 entrants.

This marked Springsteen's first Olympics after failing to be named to the 2016 team when her horse dealt with leg issues for several months. She did not qualify for the individual jumping finals earlier in the week after her horse became uneasy, the pair earning four penalty points on the 11th obstacle after knocking down a rail.

