Jessica Springsteen, U.S. Win Silver in Team Jumping Finals

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Jessica Springsteen, U.S. Equestrian Jumping Team Win Silver in Finals

Author:
Publish date:

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of of legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, and the U.S. equestrian jumping team are bringing home silver after going head-to-head in a jump-off against Sweden for gold in the team jumping finals.

The two teams were tied with eight points after the final, sending their riders to jump on a rearranged course.

Teammate Laura Kraut opened up the jump-off with 41.33 seconds while Springsteen and her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve jumped clear in 42.9 seconds, pushing the U.S.'s total to 84.28 seconds. McLain Ward and Contagious flew through the course at 39.92 seconds. 

Sweden narrowly beat the U.S. by 1.3 seconds to take home gold. 

Kraut, 55, is now the oldest U.S. woman to win an Olympic medal since 1904, according to Olympedia. The trio secured a spot in the finals after tallying near perfect scores in qualifying, tallying a combined 13 penalty points to rank fifth of 19 entrants. 

This marked Springsteen's first Olympics after failing to be named to the 2016 team when her horse dealt with leg issues for several months. She did not qualify for the individual jumping finals earlier in the week after her horse became uneasy, the pair earning four penalty points on the 11th obstacle after knocking down a rail. 

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Allyson Felix (USA) hands to Dalilah Muhammad (USA) in the women's 4x400 relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Felix Wins Her 11th Career Olympic Medal as U.S. Snags Gold

Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu won gold in the women's 4x400m relay. Each already medaled in their individual events.

07 August 2021, Japan, Tokio: Equestrian Sport/Jumping: Olympics, Team, Equestrian Park Finals. Jessica Springsteen from the USA rides Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.
Olympics

Jessica Springsteen, U.S. Win Silver in Team Jumping Finals

Sweden and the U.S. tied for eight points after the final, sending their six riders to jump on a rearranged course. It narrowly beat the U.S. by 1.3 seconds.

womens-water-polo-gold-lead
Olympics

U.S. Women's Water Polo Dynasty Extends Dominance

The juggernaut team captured its third consecutive Olympic gold medal with a commanding victory over Spain in Tokyo.

kevin-durant-flag-usa-gold-lead
Olympics

Durant Cements Status as Best U.S. Men's Basketball Olympian

With a third gold medal in Tokyo, the Nets star stands alongside a select group of American men who have triumphed at these Games.

Jul 30, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Connor Fields (USA) races during the men's BMX semifinal race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Olympics

U.S. BMX Rider Connor Fields to be Released From Hospital

The 2016 Rio Olympic champion was stretchered off the course after being part of a horrifying three-person wreck in the semifinal heat.

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team United States centre back Makenzie Fischer (11) throws the ball against Spain in the women's water polo gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.
Olympics

U.S. Women's Water Polo Snags Gold for Third Straight Games

The U.S. has won six straight medals at the Summer Games since women’s water polo was introduced in 2000. Tokyo 2020 marks its third consecutive gold.

06 August 2021, Japan, Tokio: Modern Pentathlon: Olympics, Individual, Women, Jumping at Tokyo Stadium. The horse Saint Boy of Annika Schleu from Germany refuses to jump.
Olympics

Germany's Modern Pentathlon Coach Disqualified, Hit a Horse

Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner appeared to hit the horse Saint Boy, who was misbehaving, bucking and eventually refused to jump.

kevin-durant-usa
Olympics

U.S. Men's Basketball's 'Achieve Team' Wins Unique Gold

Several early losses had many wondering wether this team was capable of winning it all. But Gregg Popovich's squad came together at the right time to take home the gold medal.