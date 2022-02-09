Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Lindsey Jacobellis Wins Team USA's First Gold Medal at Beijing Winter Olympics

Five days after the opening ceremony, Team USA's gold medal drought is over, and it has Lindsey Jacobellis to thank. 

Considered as one of the best athletes in snowboard cross history, Jacobellis couldn't manage to secure Olympic gold in four Games, including an infamous fall 2006 in Turin. But at 36 years old and on her fifth attempt, Jacobellis shined in Beijing. 

Out of the gates, the five-time snowboard cross world champion took the lead as she entered the first jump and never looked back. As she crossed the finish line, Jacobellis looked stunned while fellow members of Team USA yelled in celebration.

Sign up for Sports Illustrated's free, daily Olympics newsletter

SI Recommends

In snowboard cross' Olympic debut in 2006, Jacobellis became a sort of poster child for the pitfalls of celebrating early. With a substantial lead on the final jump, Jacobellis fell after attempting a celebratory grab and watched as a gold medal became silver. 

In the following three Olympics, Jacobellis failed to make the podium as the Turin Games continued to hover as a specter over her storied career. 

Sixteen years later, Jacobellis will now be known as an Olympic gold medalist. 

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: SI Olympic Daily. You'll unlock access to a daily rundown of the top stories from SI’s reporters on the ground in Beijing.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

shaun-white1
Olympics

Shaun White Lands All-or-Nothing Run to Qualify for Halfpipe Final

The snowboarding legend fell on his first run, but nailed his high-stake second attempt.

Jun 29, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs (45) pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
MLB

Matt Harvey Accused of Providing Pills to Tyler Skaggs

Anthony Kay, who's on trial in connection to Skaggs's death, allegedly witnessed Skaggs ingesting drugs he obtained from Harvey on the night of his death.

team-usa1
Olympics

Tracking Every Medal for Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Check out every medal Team USA has won at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

arkansas-basketball
College Basketball

Arkansas Upsets No. 1 Auburn in Overtime

JD Notae scored 28 as the Razorbacks handed the Tigers their first conference loss.

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Play
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin Fails to Finish Second Straight Race

Shiffrin, who placed fourth in the women's slalom at the 2018 Games, only made it through a few of the event's notoriously tight turns.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) walks past Michigan Wolverines as they celebrate a touchdown by running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines
College Football

Report: Michigan to Hire Vanderbilt’s Jesse Minter as DC

Jesse Minter previously coached under Ravens' John Harbaugh, and now, he will head to Michigan with Jim Harbaugh.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots the ball while Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Podcasts

Crossover: The NBA Trade Deadline Deals Start Early

Everything you need to know about all the chaos before the league’s deadline.

Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
NBA

Trae Young, Zach LaVine Headline NBA Three-Point Contest

Six of the eight participants are first-timers.