Five days after the opening ceremony, Team USA's gold medal drought is over, and it has Lindsey Jacobellis to thank.

Considered as one of the best athletes in snowboard cross history, Jacobellis couldn't manage to secure Olympic gold in four Games, including an infamous fall 2006 in Turin. But at 36 years old and on her fifth attempt, Jacobellis shined in Beijing.

Out of the gates, the five-time snowboard cross world champion took the lead as she entered the first jump and never looked back. As she crossed the finish line, Jacobellis looked stunned while fellow members of Team USA yelled in celebration.

In snowboard cross' Olympic debut in 2006, Jacobellis became a sort of poster child for the pitfalls of celebrating early. With a substantial lead on the final jump, Jacobellis fell after attempting a celebratory grab and watched as a gold medal became silver.

In the following three Olympics, Jacobellis failed to make the podium as the Turin Games continued to hover as a specter over her storied career.

Sixteen years later, Jacobellis will now be known as an Olympic gold medalist.

